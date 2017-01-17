Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For UNIMAID Bombing

A suicide bombing at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state has been claimed by the fundamentalist sect, Boko Haram. Police reports say a child bomber was behind the attack in the early hours of Monday morning which claimed four lives and left fifteen people injured.

Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified audio message by its factional leader, Abubakar Shekau. Shekau said in his recording; “We carried out the University of Maiduguri Bomb at the mosque. We did it because they are mixing Islam with democracy. We carried out the attack in the morning and I am speaking to you this evening here in Maiduguri and you will see more of this attacks.”

The Nigerian Federal government had earlier declared that the group had been defeated but yesterday’s attack suggest the sect is still active.

