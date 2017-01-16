Monday , 16 January 2017
Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri

Yinka Agunbiade 4 hours ago

Many people have been feared dead after a twin bomb explosion rocked the University of Maiduguri, Borno in the early hours of Monday.

The attack which is believed to have been carried out by terrorist group Boko Haram is the first major onslaught on the university since the insurgency began over seven years ago.

Victor Isuku, the university’s spokesperson, confirmed the explosions.

According to Premium Times, a source within the university said the first blast occurred at a mosque within the staff quarters at the time Muslim worshippers were busy concluding the early morning prayer.

The second attack was said to have happened near the university’s 5th gate usually used by pedestrians.

The newspaper quoted a female student say her father was lucky to have escape the blast after leaving the mosque early.

But many of his colleagues like Professor Mani and other senior staffers have either been killed or badly injured. When we tried going to scene of the blast, everywhere was covered with shredded human flesh and blood. Most the bodies are being taken to the Teaching hospital while others were rushed to the school clinic”, she said.

Soldiers have been reported to have taken over the premises.
