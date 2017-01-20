Saturday , 21 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Brawling Elephants Block Traffic Through Game Reserve

Yinka Agunbiade 7 hours ago

A visitor to a South African game reserve captured dramatic video of two huge elephants having a brawl in the middle of a road.

Gareth Morgan, a regular visitor to the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in South Africa, captured video Dec. 27 showing the two elephants using their heads and tusks to shove one another in the middle of a road.

Tourists look on in awe as one of the elephants gains the upper hand and forces his rival off the road, where the struggle continues.

I have spent a fair amount of time in the Pilanesberg over the past few years and know to keep my distance from these animals, this was filmed from 50 or more meters away whilst slowly reversing the car away from the elephants,” Morgan wrote.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

portland-man-shovels-snow-while-riding-unicycle-playing-bagpipes

Man Shovels Snow While Riding Unicycle, Playing Bagpipes

A man in the US was filmed shoveling snow while riding his unicycle and playing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946