Brawling Elephants Block Traffic Through Game Reserve

A visitor to a South African game reserve captured dramatic video of two huge elephants having a brawl in the middle of a road.

Gareth Morgan, a regular visitor to the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in South Africa, captured video Dec. 27 showing the two elephants using their heads and tusks to shove one another in the middle of a road.

Tourists look on in awe as one of the elephants gains the upper hand and forces his rival off the road, where the struggle continues.

“I have spent a fair amount of time in the Pilanesberg over the past few years and know to keep my distance from these animals, this was filmed from 50 or more meters away whilst slowly reversing the car away from the elephants,” Morgan wrote.

