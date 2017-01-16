Buhari Orders Probe As SGF Fires Female NDPHC GM Without Query

The seeming absence of due process in the current administration has again come to the fore as the Offices of the Vice President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been fingered in wrongful disengagement of Mrs Maryam Danna, a top shot at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

DAILY POST gathered on Sunday that Mrs Danna, a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (FCIT), who was removed in controversial circumstances, was one of NDPHC General Managers.

She started her career in National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) in 1992 as an Officer II Audit and rose through the ranks to the position of Assistant General Manger (Audit) in 2010, while in Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN), before moving to the Niger Delta Holding Company where she was promoted to General Manager (Audit and Compliance) on 1st July, 2011.

But without any query, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir David Lawal, issued a letter conveying notification of disengagement of Mrs Danna as GM NDPHC with effect from 10th June, 2016.

SGF Lawal then announced dissolution of the Executive Management of NDPHC by the Federal Government and directed Managing Director of the company to handover to Chiedu Ugbo, a Special Adviser to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

SGF Lawal also directed all the Executive Directors to handover immediately to the most senior officers in their respective departments.

Curiously, all 12 General Managers of the same status with Mrs Maryam were allowed to remain in their positions as they are staff of the company (like Maryam) and not members of the dissolved Executive Management.

Currently, there are allegations that Mrs Danna, a due process advocate, was persecuted by some persons close to powerful officials in government who might have felt aggrieved with some of her tough decisions while she was the Auditor in the NDPHC.

DAILY POST learnt that Chiedu Ugbo, Osinbajo’s Adviser, who was appointed acting Managing Director, once worked for one of NDPHC contractors.

There is also a case of an Executive Director in NDPHC who never served in NYSC progamme but is now the permanent secretary in a powerful federal ministry with supervisory powers on NDPHC.

However, the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been drawn to the matter.

Buhari, it was learnt, ordered one of the Supervisory Ministers for NDPHC to investigate “the case of unlawful disengagement” of Mrs Maryam Danna and forward outcome directly to him.

DAILY POST further gathered that the investigating Minister (name withdeld) declared the sack as unlawful as findings cleared Mrs Danna, who hails from Borno state, of any wrongdoing.

The Minister has since written to President Buhari through the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, for reinstatement of the official.

As at press time, our correspondent did not get a response to an enqury sent to the media team of VP Osinbajo led by Laolu Akande.

The NDPHC is incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited liability company with terms and conditions of employment and disengagement.

It has a Board which consists of the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Chairman, six Governors of the six Geo-Political Zones in the country and four Ministers: namely that of Finance, Power, Petroleum and Justice.

Source: Dailypost

