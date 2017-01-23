Buhari Re-Nominates Magu As EFCC Chairman

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu has been re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to be confirmed by the Senate as the substantive chairman of the commission.

Reports had it that, the Senate on Monday received the President’s letter to that effect and may read during plenary on Tuesday.

Recall that Magu, who has been in acting position for the anti-graft agency since November 2015, was rejected by the senate in 2016 as the chairman.

The Federal Lawmakers cited security report released by the Department of Security Services (DSS) which they claimed indicted Mr Magu.

Meanwhile, Mr Magu has continued in his acting position ever since his rejection. There has been rumoured reports of his removal by President Buhari to which the presidency vehemently denied.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: