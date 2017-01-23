BVN Errors Delay Payments Of N-Power Participants

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has revealed that wrong Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and account numbers provided by beneficiaries of the Federal Government-sponsored, N-power was responsible for the delay in payment of their stipends

Disclosing this to newsmen in Minna, Niger State on Monday, the state coordination of NOA, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, stated that majority of candidates provided wrong bank details during registration.

He added that this has made it difficult for the Federal Ministry of Finance to credit their account.

“It is not the fault of the Federal Government that majority of the beneficiaries is yet to receive alert, rather the fault is from the participants themselves.

“So far, for the past one month now, we are working on it and we hope in the next one week the problem will be rectified and they will get paid,” Aliyu said.

While speaking further, the agency boss revealed that 5,013 participants were short listed in the state and 4,198 have been posted to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Health and Education.

He added that the agency would monitor beneficiaries in their different places of work to ensure they are active and doing the job well