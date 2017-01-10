Wednesday , 11 January 2017
C.Ronaldo Credits Real Madrid Team With FIFA Football Award Win

Femi Adesanya 23 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has given credit to his Real Madrid teammates after he was named Best Men’s player at the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on Monday night.
Ronaldo expressed his delight at winning the title on Monday night as he said, “It was my best year so far,”

“The trophy for Portugal was amazing. I was so happy and of course I cannot forget the Champions League and the Club World Cup. We ended the year in the best way. I’m so glad to win a lot of trophies, collective and individual. I’m so, so proud.”

He then went on Twitter to praise his teammates for helping him lift the trophy. It did seem like a subtle dig at his rival Lionel Messi!

