CAF Drops U-23 Eagles From National Team Of The Year Category

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dropped Nigeria’s U-23 team from the National team of the year Category in the Glo-CAF Awards.

The team under the guidance of Samson Siasia won Bronze at the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Nation reports that former Nigeria goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, described the football governing body’s decision as ”disappointing”.

The team was initially listed along with DR Congo, Senegal, Uganda and Guinea Bissau in the award category.

According to The Nation, Dosu stated in a chat with Sports Radio that it was a sad reality fans of the team must accept.

