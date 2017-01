There was a spot of embarrassment for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after its website appeared to have been hacked over the weekend.

A Russian group called New World Hackers claims it took down the website “in protest” against Gabon, the host of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. CAF took down the website for five hours as more security procedures were put in place to screen website visitors.

A CAF spokesman was quoted as saying, “Even CIA servers are hacked.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: