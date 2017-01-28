Camel abandoned at tollbooth after owner argues over cost

Drivers at a Chinese tollbooth were confused when they found their path blocked by a camel abandoned by a man who argued with workers.

A video recorded Jan. 17 at a toll booth in Chongqing shows the camel blocking one of the tollbooth’s gates after being abandoned by its owner.

The owner had reportedly argued with toll workers about the cost of taking the camel through the booth and ended up going to eat at a restaurant, leaving the workers to deal with the traffic-blocking camel.

Police were summoned and ordered the owner to remove the camel and pay a fine.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: