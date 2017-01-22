Canadian man builds hidden playroom for son

A man in Canada surprised his son 7-year-old by building him a secret playroom underneath the family computer.

Isaac Bartley detailed the construction of the hidden playroom connecting the computer room to his son’s closet on his Imgur page while his son was away.

“We have our computer set up beneath the stairs in our house,” he said. “The actual space under the stair landing has never been used.”

Bartley decided to cut a holes in the closet and the wall beneath the computer while also modifying a portion of the desk to slide over and reveal the hidden passage.

He then painted the walls of the crawl space white, placed hardboard on the ceiling and fitted the space with LED lights to add to the secretive ambience.

When the project was completed Bartley shared a brief video providing a tour of the secret play space.

