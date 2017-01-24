Car Falls Inside Asejire Dam Along Ikire-ibadan Expressway Today

A vehicle has skidded off the Ikire Ibadan Express way and plunged into the Asejire dam. A Toyota Matrix Sport car eventually got written off from the highway due to over speeding.

An Amiloaded reader who sent this news claimed that the incident happened this morning on his way from Lagos.

People still wondered how the accident happened and how the car somersaulted and plunged into the Asejire Dam Along Egbeda in Ibadan.

A lady who was reportedly trapped inside the dam was later announced dead despite some passers by efforts to rescue her.

The total number of injured people was reported to be two, while one was recorded dead.

See photos from the scene below.\

Source: Amiloaded

