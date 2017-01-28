Sunday , 29 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Celebrities attack Donald Trump over executive ban on Muslims

Seyi Peters January 28, 2017

Celebrities in America are speaking out to slam President Donald Trump for signing an executive order that is now being referred to as the “Muslim ban.”

The new order temporarily bans any refugee from entering the United States, and temporarily stops anyone from several Muslim countries from entering the country.
Read what they are tweeting below.
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Malala Yousafzai Slams President Trump Over Ban on Refugees

Malala Yousafzai, one of the most well known activists for refugees, has released a statement …

2 comments

  1. muhammad bin muawiya
    January 28, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    to ban Muslims is like u have ban d hole world from entering am ashamed of u.

    Reply
  2. suny
    January 29, 2017 at 8:39 am

    did they the celebrities voted for him? I think they should allow the man to carry out the promises he made to those who voted him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946