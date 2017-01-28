Celebrities attack Donald Trump over executive ban on Muslims

Celebrities in America are speaking out to slam President Donald Trump for signing an executive order that is now being referred to as the “Muslim ban.”
The new order temporarily bans any refugee from entering the United States, and temporarily stops anyone from several Muslim countries from entering the country.
Read what they are tweeting below.
to ban Muslims is like u have ban d hole world from entering am ashamed of u.
did they the celebrities voted for him? I think they should allow the man to carry out the promises he made to those who voted him.