Friday , 20 January 2017
Checkout Barack Obama’s final tweets as @POTUS

Seyi Peters 33 mins ago

In a series of messages posted from the POTUS account before it is handed over to Donald Trump, Barack Obama told his 13.7 million followers “I believe in you”.

The outgoing US President added that he would be right there with all Americans as a citizen, inspired by their voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.

Obama then made an emotional plea to the American public and announced the launch of Obama.org in his final tweets from the official US President Twitter account.

See his tweets below.

img_20170120_160528_086 img_20170120_160551_314 img_20170120_160603_256 img_20170120_160615_394

