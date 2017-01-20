Checkout Barack Obama’s final tweets as @POTUS

In a series of messages posted from the POTUS account before it is handed over to Donald Trump, Barack Obama told his 13.7 million followers “I believe in you”.

The outgoing US President added that he would be right there with all Americans as a citizen, inspired by their voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.

Obama then made an emotional plea to the American public and announced the launch of Obama.org in his final tweets from the official US President Twitter account.

See his tweets below.

