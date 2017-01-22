Chelsea Beat Hull City 2-0

Chelsea continue what looks to be a sure path to the Premier League title on Sunday evening as they beat Hull City 2-0. Diego Costa who has been the subject of transfer rumors made his return to the first team after missing out in their last match with a back problem.

He had an instant impact on his return, grabbing the first goal thanks to an assist from Victor Moses. Hull City were determined and held their own for long periods of the match but in the end, Chelsea were simply too much for them.

Gary Cahill scored the second goal with an assist from Cesc Fabregas to put the result beyond doubt and extend Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to 8 points.

