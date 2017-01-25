Chelsea Handler Shames, Bullies Melania Trump



According to TMZ, Chelsea Handler insulted Melania Trump … and it’s backfiring.

Chelsea says she wouldn’t interview the First Lady because “she can barely speak English.”

Handler failed to mention Melania speaks 5 languages … French, Italian, German, Slovene and, of course, English.

Chelsea, speaking to Variety, then unleashed on Melania, saying she wouldn’t book the First Lady or President Donald Trump for her Netflix show because “I don’t respect either one of those people.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: