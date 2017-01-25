Chelsea Handler Shames, Bullies Melania Trump

Sunday , 29 January 2017
According to TMZ, Chelsea Handler insulted Melania Trump … and it’s backfiring.

Chelsea says she wouldn’t interview the First Lady because “she can barely speak English.”

Handler failed to mention Melania speaks 5 languages … French, Italian, German, Slovene and, of course, English.

Chelsea, speaking to Variety, then unleashed on Melania, saying she wouldn’t book the First Lady or President Donald Trump for her Netflix show because “I don’t respect either one of those people.”

One comment

  1. Monica
    January 27, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    You miss it because if you dont respect your leaders no body wlll respect you. God has already show them to the whole world so your show will not make any in part on them neither will it promote period.

    Reply

