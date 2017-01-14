Chelsea Trounce Leicester 3-0

If there was any hope that Premier League defeding champions, Leicester City would halt Chelsea’s advance, it was quickly shreded to bits on Saturday evening.

Chelsea strolled to a comfrotable 3-0 victory at the King Power stadium despite leaving star striker and Premier League highest goal scorer, Diego Costa out of the lineup. Costa reportedly received a massive offer from a Chinese club and has attempted to force Chelsea’s hand in order to make a move to China.

Antonio Conte, however, insisted that Costa was only left out because of a back injury and not the reported bust-up with the player in training.

Two of Chelsea’s three goals came from Marcos Alonso with the opener coming as early as the sixth minute. Pedro rounded up the scoring in the 71st minute as Chelsea now extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

