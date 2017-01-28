Sunday , 29 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Chinese club bid £27 million for Watford Odion Ighalo

Seyi Peters January 28, 2017

Watford are ready to cash in on their out of favour striker, Odion Ighalo, as the Hornets consider an eye-watering £27 million bid from China.
Head coach Walter Mazzarri confirmed the news on their Nigerian international striker, who has scored just two Premier League goals in the past 12 months.
The Italian revealed Watford had received several bids for their 17-goal top scorer last season – including one “very important” offer from Shanghai Shenhua.
The Chinese club, who recently made former Manchester United and City striker Carlos Tevez the highest-paid player in world football last month, are interested in pairing him up front with Ighalo.
More details soon.
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Seized Helicopters Belong To Rivers State Govt – Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has stated that the two seized helicopters by the Nigerian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946