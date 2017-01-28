Chinese club bid £27 million for Watford Odion Ighalo

Watford are ready to cash in on their out of favour striker, Odion Ighalo, as the Hornets consider an eye-watering £27 million bid from China.
Head coach Walter Mazzarri confirmed the news on their Nigerian international striker, who has scored just two Premier League goals in the past 12 months.
The Italian revealed Watford had received several bids for their 17-goal top scorer last season – including one “very important” offer from Shanghai Shenhua.
The Chinese club, who recently made former Manchester United and City striker Carlos Tevez the highest-paid player in world football last month, are interested in pairing him up front with Ighalo.
