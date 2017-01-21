Why We Chose Fayose As Chairman Of PDP Govs Forum – Gov Dickson

The fiery Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

The two term governor emerged chairman of the forum after a meeting of party stakeholders which held in Abuja from stretched from late Thursday into the early hours of Friday.

However, Fayose has declared that he took up the responsibility at a time the party needs somebody to stand up.

Fayose takes over from the outgoing Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting yesterday morning, Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, said Fayose emerged after the PDP chieftains had a very fruitful deliberation on the state of the nation and the party.

“As an integral part of the discussion, the governors of our party, among ourselves, as well as those who were unavoidably absent, unanimously appointed a new PDP Governors’ Forum chairman.

“In line with the tradition of our party, we agreed to appoint our colleague, the most senior governor in PDP, Ayodele Fayose, the governor of Ekiti as new chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“You are all aware that he is a committed party man, doing a wonderful job in his state. He is well experienced and committed to the ideals of our party.

“We have all unanimously appointed him as the new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum to coordinate the affairs and activities of our forum and to work and collaborate with other structures of our party,” he said.

Source: Leadership

