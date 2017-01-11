Claude Makelele joins Swansea As Assistant Manager

Premier League strugglers, Swansea City have announced that former Chelsea player, Claude Makelele has joined their coaching staff as assistant manager. Swansea who have sacked two managers this season, recently appointed Paul Clement as their new head coach.

Paul Clement and Makelele have a working relationship with the pair having worked closely at Chelsea and PSG.

Swansea said in a statement, “Swansea City is pleased to confirm that former French international Claude Makelele has joined the club’s coaching staff.

The 43-year-old, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, reunites with head coach Paul Clement, who he worked with during his playing stint at Chelsea and as a coach with Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG midfielder has been named as an assistant coach, and will work alongside Clement’s fellow new recruits Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi, as well as goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts.

Makelele will get his first taste of the Liberty on Saturday when he’s in the dug-out for the Swans’ Premier League fixture with Arsenal. “

