COREN Endorses Closure Of Abuja Airport

The Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria, COREN, has backed the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for repairs, noting that the project required all necessary sacrifices.

Speaking when members of the council visited the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in Abuja, the president of COREN, Engr. Kashim Ali called for the need for the minister to involve consultants, who are experts in the field of engineering to carry out proper job in the runway repairs.

He also advised against exceeding the six weeks target for the repairs and called on the minister to ensure total monitoring of the projects, both in Kaduna and Abuja airports throughout the period.

Reacting to the issues raised, the minister assured the Council of proper preparations for the projects and ‎noted that professionals have been hired as consultants, while every other things are put in place to ensure that this project succeeds.

Meanwhile, in furtherance to the discussions, sensitisation and ‎preparations for the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, State, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, met with operators of foreign airlines in Abuja, where he assured them of the readiness of the federal government in the planned closure of the airport.

Source: Leadership

