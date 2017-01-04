Cult Leader “Jungle Boy” And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers | Graphic Photos

An infamous terrorist/cult leader in Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State, “Jungle boy” and his gang were killed by soldiers this morning during a fierce shoot out. According to multiple reports online, the hoodlum and his gang had been a thorn in the flesh for residents in the area before meeting their end at the hands of military personnel.

It’s expected that some level of peace would be enjoyed henceforth as long as there’s no resurgence of the group.

See more photos below.

Source: National Helm

