Cult Leader “Jungle Boy” And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers | Graphic Photos

An infamous terrorist/cult leader in Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State, “Jungle boy” and his gang were killed by soldiers this morning during a fierce shoot out. According to multiple reports online, the hoodlum and his gang had been a thorn in the flesh for residents in the area before meeting their end at the hands of military personnel.
It’s expected that some level of peace would be enjoyed henceforth as long as there’s no resurgence of the group.
Source: National Helm
The sad end of the story is that the ilk of Jungle Boy abound in the Niger Delta that are egged on by likes of Gov. Wike and others into thinking that they can challenge the superior powers of a federal government of a big nation as Nigeria on without getting scathed by losing their precious lives in the pursuits of vainglorious ventures. I dare the so called NigerDelta leaders to take up arms by themselves and their families so as to lead by personal examples and stop sending underprivileged, hungry and uneducated youths of zone to their early graves instead of engaging them in enjoying the vast amount of money coming to the communities which are always cornered by NigerDelta Fatcats.
You are right Bayero. I pity the hungry youths fronting for the criminal minded politicians because of peanuts they could get. The question I keep asking, why is it that the politicians’ family members are not in the fore front to fight for them if at all it is a good venture? They keep their family in safe areas and even out of the country and live in affluence to the detriment of their people and they claim they are fighting for their people. Bullshit! I am from Niger Delta myself and the criminal elements even among the leaders is the reason the area is under developed. The region can NEVER be developed if these elements are not crushed. Kudos to the Nigerian Army and please we need more and more of this action