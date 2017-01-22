Current moves Elephants trying to cross flooded river in South Africa

A visitor to a South African national park was recording when a herd of elephants tried to cross a flooded river and ended up being carried away by the current.

Wildlife photographer Marijke Arends Meiring posted a video to YouTube showing a herd of elephants attempting to cross the Sabie River in Kruger National Park after the water level was boosted by recent flooding.

The video shows several of the elephants get swept away by the current in the unexpectedly deep water.

Meiring said he feared the elephants would drown, but they were saved by arriving at a small island in the middle of the river that allowed them to find their footing and finish crossing.

