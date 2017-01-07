Sunday , 8 January 2017
Danny Welbeck Returns for Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Preston

Seyi Peters 1 day ago

Danny Welbeck is in contention to make his Arsenal comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday after nine months out with a knee injury.

Arsene Wenger revealed the England striker, who has been back in training since last month, could figure in the third-round tie at Preston.

Danny Welbeck

Welbeck will only start on the substitutes’ bench, but his return is a major boost for Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Wenger said: “I haven’t decided yet with him. He could play but it depends on Lucas Perez a little bit. He injured his ankle.

“It also depends on how Danny feels. Physically his fitness it at quite a good level but of course the ideal way is to give him two or three games with the Under-23s.

“But the situation is not always ideal, sometimes you have to hurry up.”

Arsenal head to the Championship side on the back of their thrilling 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

