Danny Welbeck Returns for Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Preston

Danny Welbeck is in contention to make his Arsenal comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday after nine months out with a knee injury.

Arsene Wenger revealed the England striker, who has been back in training since last month, could figure in the third-round tie at Preston.

Welbeck will only start on the substitutes’ bench, but his return is a major boost for Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Wenger said: “I haven’t decided yet with him. He could play but it depends on Lucas Perez a little bit. He injured his ankle.

“It also depends on how Danny feels. Physically his fitness it at quite a good level but of course the ideal way is to give him two or three games with the Under-23s.

“But the situation is not always ideal, sometimes you have to hurry up.”

Arsenal head to the Championship side on the back of their thrilling 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

