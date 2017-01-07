Delta PDP Flays Journalists Over Gov. Okowa’s Alleged Shoddy Achievements

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State Chapter, on Saturday flayed journalists over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s alleged shoddy achievements in the last two years plus, and warned against unethical reportage.

Mr. Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, the State Publicity Secretary of the party who spoke to our reporter in Asaba, described as unrealistic and ignorant the manner most of the journalists, especially one Fejiro Oliver in the recent times who reports for an online to down play the administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa based on isolated instances, insisting that there are visible achievements to show he had performed creditably.

His words: “It is absolutely unfair, simplistic and sadly ignorant, for any journalist who prides himself/herself as operating in the corridors of power and hobnobbing with politicians, to select isolated instances and use such to judge any administration, in just under two years, as Fejiro Oliver has been doing with Okowa administration, especially where there are tangible achievements which are verifiable” adding that considering the manner Fejiro has continued to harp on issues that paint the Governor in bad light without monitoring the good works and his outstanding achievements, portended unethical.

Mr. Osuoza noted that politics and elections, like any other contest that involves interests and competition, were all about winning and losing, stressing that even most popular candidates could sometimes be undone by a combination of factors, no matter how best they have planned for an election and how well they have mobilized public opinion.

“to set the records straight, Gov. Okowa as a true party faithfull and a leader in the PDP, did everything within his legislative powers and consideration of welfare of Deltans and the state to morally support the efforts of the PDP to achieve victory in both the Ondo and Edo State governorship elections, just as the All Progressive Congress (APC), Governors, in the zone did in both elections, to ensure that their candidates were victorious” the PDP Chieftain added.

On revamping key sectors, he explained that the revamping of key critical sectors like Commerce and Industries, Water resources, Transportation, Lands and Housing, Environment, Health and Education, as well as the introduction of a new and contemporary approach to ensure citizens participation in the actualization of greater efficiency in service delivery, are all the hallmarks of a governance vision that puts people first and thinks of the future.

On infrastructural development, Osuoza said, “The Okowa administration has also tackled infrastructural development headlong, but with a dedicated and well-structured agenda, backed by legislation to ensure that every area that requires infrastructural attention is captured and addressed, from the Federal Capital Territory Development Agency, through urban renewal directorate and the Direct Labour Agency, as well as the statutory intervention of the works department and the various activities of specific Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies in the performance of their budgeted and oversight functions”.

Also, on governorship performance, he said”, it is almost impossible to find any governor in Nigeria who, if faced with the nature of social, ethnic, demographic and existential interests and influences, such as Delta State has, would have performed so solidly and indeed with unflinching commitment and dedication to doing things properly, as Governor Okowa has done, especially against the backdrop of the strangulating economic recession, the heightened activities of militancy and oil facilities vandalization, especially in Delta State and indeed the harsh financial realities in the country today”.

Continuing, it said, “In addition to paying workers’ salaries, the Okowa administration is creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state through the job creation office, which has so far generated over 70, 000 direct and indirect job for Delta youths, provided Micro-credit facilities for women, traders and small businesses, delivered equipment and processing facilities to all cadres of farmers and micro industrialists and set in a motion, a well-structured private sector driven agrarian initiative, which will eventually revive moribund farm settlement, open up new aggro-base establishments and ultimately give agriculture its top priority in a dwindling oil based economy.

He, however, blamed the current economic recession on some journalists and commentators, who he claimed shameless workers against the PDP and eventually ensured that the mis-governance of the Buhari administration, which has brought suffering, stagnation, darkness and hardship upon Nigerians within one year and seven months, are the ones now pontificating and prophesying over Okowa’s second tenure.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: