Delta Police Arrest 34-Yr-Old Man For Alleged Defiling His Wife’s Niece

The police in Agbarho community Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested a thirty four year old man, Kingsley Agbini for allegedly raping his wife’s niece simply identified as Comfort on December 11, 2016.

Mr. Agbini was on Monday arrested by two female officers at his No. 4 Andrew Obire Street in Agbarho for allegedly threatening the life of his twenty eight year old wife, Grace and her niece as well as rape her mother if it is possible.

In a chat with our reporter at the police station, Agbini confessed to have committed the offence saying”, it is strong temptation that made me do it. Na temptation o”.

Mr. Agbini developed stroke immediately his sexual escapades with his wife’s niece was reported to her by nieghbours after his last encounter with Comfort on the December 11, 2016.

Mr. Agbini who is battling with his health stated that the incident made his wife, Grace to pack out of the matrimonial house with his ten month old daughter, Mitchell just as he pleaded with his wife to return back to the house promising never to repeat the ungodly act again.

The 28 years old petty trader appealed to the police to prevail on Kinggsley Agbini to allow her pick her belongings from his house adding: “Divorce is the best option for me now. How can I continue to stay with a man who cannot take care of my family? A man who raped my niece and even threatened to rape my mother. The only gain I have from this marriage is this child”.

She told our reporter that the police that she delayed in reporting the incident as a result of threats by Kingsley Agbini. The Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho Police Station, CSP Onwumere who confirmed the incident blamed Grace for reporting the matter late stressing: “You have killed the evidence”.

Onwumere condemned the incdecent assault act by Mr. Agbini and ordered investigation into the matter while Miss Comfort was given a letter to the hospital for medical treatment.

In another development, two unidentified police officers recently at the Otovwodo-Ughelli market beat up three officials of the Delta State Traffic Management Agency (DESTMA), known as ‘Okowa Police’ for daring to impound goods of one of the police officer’s wife displayed on the roadside as a market day.

It would be recalled that DESTMA officials sometimes in October, 2016 embarked on sensitization campaign against displaying and selling of goods and products on the road side instead of selling their products inside market.

Trouble started when DESTMA officials on a market day impound the wheelbarrow of the said police officer’s wife, who was selling her goods at road, a source told our reporter.

“After they have seized her wheelbarrow, the woman put a call to her husband who is a policeman to come to her aid. The policeman in company of his colleague on arriving the market without inquiry immediately pounced on the DESTMA officials, beat them and tore their uniforms and seized their car key and made away with their tyre locks”, the source, who identified herself as Akpors said.

Contacted, the Director general of the agency, Stephen Dieruvwe confirmed the incident, saying, those assaulted by the police are; Sunny Erutobor, Wilson Ogirisen and Meshack Ekuemukpavwen.

In his words, “The policemen came to the market in a motorcycle at about 10am, and immediately attacked the leader of the team, sprayed tear gas on him, punched him and other members of the team”. “The policeman who wore cardigan over their uniform to cover their identity did not just stop there, they also made away with two tyre locks, two car keys and operational phones belonging to the agency”.

Source: Leadership

