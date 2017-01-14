Diego Costa Dropped From Matchday Squad Amid Row With Fitness Coach

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been reportedly dropped by Blues boss Antonio Conte from the squad facing Leicester City this weekend.

The Brazilian was reported to have been in a training ground row with a fitness coach regarding a back injury.

The Spain international has not trained with the Chelsea squad for three days, although he has been uploading videos of him working out alone in his home.

Costa, 28, has been in blistering form for Chelsea this season – scoring 14 goals and provided 5 assists so far.

