Sunday , 15 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Diego Costa Dropped From Matchday Squad Amid Row With Fitness Coach

Yinka Agunbiade 19 hours ago

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been reportedly dropped by Blues boss Antonio Conte from the squad facing Leicester City this weekend.

Diego Costa 20141521

The Brazilian was reported to have been in a training ground row with a fitness coach regarding a back injury.

The Spain international has not trained with the Chelsea squad for three days, although he has been uploading videos of him working out alone in his home.

Costa, 28, has been in blistering form for Chelsea this season – scoring 14 goals and provided 5 assists so far.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Al Hadji Yahya Jammeh, President of the Republic of the Gambia, addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York

ECOWAS Talks With Jammeh In Gambia Fails

A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Nigerian President …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946