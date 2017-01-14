Sunday , 15 January 2017
Diego Costa responds to controversy with Instagram post

Seyi Peters 15 hours ago

Diego Costa may be out in the cold, but that has not stop the Spanish international from showing support to his teammates ahead of their trip to Leicester.

Diego Costa

The Blues are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, having seen their 13 match win-streak brought to an end by Spurs last week.

But they’ll have to do so without their 14-goal top scorer.

The 28-year-old striker was axed by Antonio Conte after a row with the Italian and a member of his coaching staff, Julio Tous.

Despite his current challenge, the former Atletico striker took to Instagram to show support for his club.

See his post below.

img_20170114_113131_248

