Donald Trump to Hold First Foreign Leader Meetings as President

President Donald Trump will hold his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader on Friday when he hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to White House reports, the President also placed his first calls to the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer told reporters on Saturday that Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. Trump had said earlier Saturday while visiting the Central Intelligence Agency that the meeting with May would happen “very shortly.” Spicer also announced that Peña Nieto would visit the White House on Jan. 31.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: