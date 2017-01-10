Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Donald Trump Names Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Top Political Adviser

Femi Adesanya 11 hours ago

U.S President-elect has named his son-in-law, Jared Kushner as a Senior Political adviser.

The 36-year-old Kushner is a millionaire who made his fortune in real estate and publishing. He is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and the couple have three children together.

Kushner was one of the influential figures in Trump’s presidential campaign despite staying behind the scenes.

He will now serve as a top adviser to Trump in the White House but his appointment is not without controversy.

The Democratic Party has called for his appointment to be scrutinized over possible nepotism.

White House staffers usually do not require their appointments ratified by Congress but Kushner’s relationship to Trump has raised a few eyebrows.

