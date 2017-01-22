Sunday , 22 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Donald Trump was obsessed with me: Kristen Stewart

tosin 58 mins ago

download-1
Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart says that US President Donald Trump was obsessed with her. Donald Trump had in 2012 commented on Kristen Stewart ‘s personal life. “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f*****g crazy,” Stewart told variety.com. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane,” she added in reference to Trump’s swearing-in as the US President. Trump’s presidential inauguration took place on January 21, 2017.
download

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Zari Hassan

Diamond Platnumz & Zari Hassan Cover Mamas & Papas Magazine

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Plantnumz and his Ugandan girlfriend Zari Hassan grace the cover of Tanzanian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946