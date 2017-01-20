Friday , 20 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Donald Trump Sworn In As 45th U.S President

Femi Adesanya 5 hours ago

Donald Trump has become the 45th President of the United States of America following his inauguration on Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump, a Republican, succeeds Barack Obama, a democrat in the White House having defeated Hillary Clinton in last year’s elections.

He now assumes the Twitter account @POTUS and we can only wonder, how long until he tweets?

One comment

  1. Israel
    January 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Congratulation Donald Trump, the Lord will give you wisdom, knowledge and understanding to perform better than past American president ever. May God be with you and grant you success in office in Jesus name. You are welcome.

    Reply

