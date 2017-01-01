Thursday , 12 January 2017
Donald Trump’s New Year Message Is As Petty As It Gets!

Femi Adesanya

America’s President-elect, Donald Trump has long been popular for his Twitter rants as well as his ability to say just about anything. If you ever thought he would leave that behind in 2016, you have another think coming!

His New Year message he posted on Twitter took subtle shade at President Obama, Hillary Clinton and pretty much everyone else.

However, several hours later, he shared a much more tempered message

One comment

  1. Monica
    January 11, 2017 at 9:05 am

    This man is just who he is. God bless you joo. and may He grant you the wisdom to pilot the affairs of America to a prosperous habour.

    Reply

