Donald Trump’s New Year Message Is As Petty As It Gets!

America’s President-elect, Donald Trump has long been popular for his Twitter rants as well as his ability to say just about anything. If you ever thought he would leave that behind in 2016, you have another think coming!

His New Year message he posted on Twitter took subtle shade at President Obama, Hillary Clinton and pretty much everyone else.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

However, several hours later, he shared a much more tempered message

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: