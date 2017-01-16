Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Donald Trump’s Team To Shun Meeting of World’s Economic Elite

Seyi Peters 24 hours ago

Donald Trump won’t send an official representative to the annual gathering of the world’s economic elite in Davos, taking place this week in the days leading up to his inauguration.

New York Times has published a report on Trump's sexual assault

Former Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, a regular attendee in the past, told the group he would skip 2017 after being named in December to head the National Economic Council, said people familiar with the conference. Other top Trump appointees will also pass up the forum.

World Economic Forum

A senior member of Trump’s transition team said the president-elect thought it would betray his populist-fueled movement to have a presence at the high-powered annual gathering in the Swiss Alps. The gathering of millionaires, billionaires, political leaders and celebrities represents the power structure that fueled the populist anger that helped Trump win the election, said the person, who asked for anonymity to discuss the matter.

Read more HERE.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Yahya Jammeh, President of Gambia

ECOWAS Issues Jammeh Final Ultimatum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, till …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946