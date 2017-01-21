Saturday , 21 January 2017
Dozens Arrested For Rioting Against Trump, Setting Limo On Fire

4 hours ago

Over 200 people were arrested in Washington, D.C., USA on Friday following scattered protests against President Donald Trump that turned violent.

In the county’s capital, authorities said at least 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting for disruptive conduct that included throwing objects, breaking windows and even setting a limousine on fire.

The demonstrations caused what police called “significant damage,” and resulted in the injuries of six Washington, D.C., police officers. Three received head injuries after they were struck by thrown objects, Washington, D.C., Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham said late Friday. All of their injuries, though, are not life-threatening.

“Unfortunately, a small group of people have engaged in vandalism as well as violence against our law enforcement officers,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters Friday evening. “This type of violence against people in Washington, D.C., will not be tolerated.”

Many of those arrested will be charged with rioting for the demonstrations, some of which carried over from Thursday night.

