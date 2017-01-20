Drama as Jonathan Visits Obasanjo’s Country Home

There was mild drama in the Ibogun hometown of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun state, on Friday, when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan came visiting.

According to TheCable, the immediate past president arrived Ibogun to a warm reception by members of the community. The people sang, danced, and lined up the streets to welcome the august visitor.

Accompanied by Olagunsonye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun state, and some of his former aides, Jonathan waved back at the crowd.

He headed to the residence of his estranged benefactor, but known for his unpredictable lifestyle, Obasanjo acted as if he was not expecting him.

The elder statesman continued enjoying a local game he was playing with a friend until Jonathan sat nearby.

After exchanging pleasantries, both men went into a private meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Obasanjo thanked Jonathan for finding time to visit him, joking that the trip afforded Jonathan the opportunity to relax like he had never done since he left office.

“I want to thank you very sincerely for taking it upon yourself to pay us a visit at this point in time and at this location,” Obasanjo said.

“Since you left office, you hardly have time to sit down and relax like you have been able to do today and I hope and pray for more such relaxed situation where we can reminiscence situations of the past that we have been through in this country, and also look at what the future portends.

“When leaders come, they have little or no experience, when they have to go is when they have really amassed a lot of experience, where they have wisdom, they are experienced to be in high demand, those people like you and me who have the grace of God to bow out gracefully, if there is no what I call constitutional office, we have residual responsibilities for Nigeria.”

