DSS Arrests Several Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Across The Country

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has recorded major successes against Boko Haram terrorists and kidnappers across the country.

In a report released today by Tony Opuiyo on behalf of the agency, the secret service said its operatives arrested on 10th of January in Oko Oba area of Lagos state four suspected fleeing members of the Boko Haram and nine others in various parts of the country.

The suspects picked in Lagos were identified as Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar, and Amina Abubakar. They were suspected to have fled to Lagos State to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the North East.

The service also today arrested a kingpin of the sect, Abdullahi Mohammed, in Okene town, Adavi LGA, Kogi State. Mohammed was said to be responsible for the coordination of Boko Haram activities in Okene axis of Kogi State.

Operatives of the agency also said two fleeing Boko Haram terrorists were arrested at Mutum Biyu in Gassol LGA, Taraba State on New Year’s day.

The suspects, Bale Kolomi GREMA and Kolomi ADBA-AJI were arrested in a mosque after they had fled Marte, Borno State, where they were involved in Boko haram terrorist activities.

On 7 January, one Muhammad AUWAL was arrested at Andaza village, Kiyawa LGA of Bauchi State in connection with terrorist activities. AUWAL who was arrested with the sum of three hundred thousand Naira (N300,000.00) on him, is believed to be a drug supplier to the Boko Haram sect in Sambisa Forest.

In addition, two suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Ibrahim MALA and Abdallah MODU were arrested on 6 January at Amba and Gudi villages of Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State. The suspects who are indigenes of Maiduguri, Borno State, had fled the military action in Borno State and were regrouping in the State under different trade covers.

While Modu sells children’s wears, MALA, who trades in perfumes, confessed to his membership of the sect and disclosed that he (Mala) joined the Yusufiyya faction in 2007.

Similarly, Abdulkarim DAHIRU, a key terrorist commander and an indigene of Okengwa, Okene LGA of Kogi State, was arrested at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja. Suspect was identified as the main coordinator of several kidnappings as well as other robbery activities in Kogi and Edo States.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: