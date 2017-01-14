DSS Frees 4 Oil Workers From Kidnappers In Rivers

Operatives of the Department of State Services said it has rescued four oil company kidnapped victims from their abductors in Rivers state.

The men who were not identified were rescued on Friday at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The DSS in a statement by Tony Opuiyo said the kidnap gang was led by Emmanuel EYO, earlier arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“During the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire.

“One AK.47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three (3) locally made pistols were recovered from the gang”, Opuiyo said.

The DSS also reported the arrest of a Boko Haram member in Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna. The suspect was identified as Alkasim SALISU, who was said to have fled the military operation in Yobe state.

His aim in Kaduna, the DSS said, was to settle down, to enable him and his cohorts launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis including the railway station.