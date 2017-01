Dubai’s civil defence force showcased their futuristic new fire-fighting tools on January 20, which included a water-powered jetpack.

The “Dolphin” system consists of a jet ski to provide easy access to shoreline fires, a jetpack to allow firefighters to hover up to 330m in the air and a fire hose.

As a whole, the system is aimed at providing faster response times during rush hours in the city.

Martin Jetpack has provided the force with 20 jetpacks in an alleged multi-million dollar deal.

