ECOWAS Issues Jammeh Final Ultimatum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, till Friday midnight to vacate office and hand over power to the country’s President-Elect, Adama Barrow, or be ousted by force.

Jammeh has refused to step down and has challenged the election result in the West African country’s supreme court despite his opponent being declared winner of the December 1, 2016 presidential election.

According to Thisday, Gambia’s ruling Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) filed an application on Thursday for an injunction seeking to stop the inauguration of Barrow as President on January 19, but the Chief Justice of the Gambia, Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle refused to grant the application.

African leaders are suing for a peaceful transition in the country hoping it won’t lead to crisis.

The African Union (AU) and ECOWAS have pledged to withdraw their recognition of Jammeh as President after Thursday.

