ECOWAS Talks With Jammeh In Gambia Fails

A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghana’s John Mahama has failed to resolve the political impasse in The Gambia.

Incumbent President, Yahya Jammeh lost the presidential elections on December 1 to Adama Barrow and initially conceded defeat. Less than a week later, Jammeh insisted that the elections were fraught with irregularities and said he would stay in power.

Efforts to resolve the political tussle at the supreme court have proved pointless, largely because Gambia’s Supreme court does not have enough justices. The ECOWAS delegation which included Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf were unable to extract firm promises from Jammeh in two meetings.

It means that ECOWAS may resort to military intervention, an approach which the organisation has shied away from.

