ECOWAS Troops Give Jammeh Till Noon To Leave Country

West African leaders Friday said they will travel once again to Gambia in a last-minute effort to convince election loser Yahya Jammeh to cede power after regional troops crossed the border in support of his democratically elected successor.

The presidents of Liberia and Guinea were expected to arrive in the capital Banjul to give Jammeh, who ruled the small West African nation for 22 years, a last chance to respect the constitution, state broadcaster GRTS reported.

The announcement comes hours after military forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) crossed from Senegal into Gambia in an attempt to search for Jammeh.

On Thursday, President Adama Barrow was sworn into office in the Gambian embassy of Senegal’s capital Dakar.

Barrrow fled to Dakar on Saturday for security reasons.

Jammeh’s whereabouts remained unknown on Friday.

