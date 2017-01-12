EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Internet Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office has apprehended a gang of internet fraudsters comprising the trio of Davies Ayomide Rapheal, Adeyemi Adewumi Segun and Oyewole Segun who allegedly engage in phony online purchases from designated auction sites.

The suspects confessed to have accomplices abroad. They were arrested by the operatives of the Commission at different locations following tip-off.

Rapheal, the arrow head of the gang, prowls on the internet particularly on Craigslist- an online sale and purchase sites, where items ranging from cars and furniture are being displayed for sale.

His words: “I usually pose like a genuine buyer and engage any seller in a bid to purchase a car. After the seller had agreed to the terms of purchase, I go online to edit any PayPal receipt online to reflect whatever agreement reached which includes cost of purchase and the accrued percentage for shipping.

Our cohorts abroad, collect the shipping cost which had been added to the cost of the car on the PayPal receipt and send it to either Adeyemi or Oyewole who receives it in Nigeria for us to share.

An indigene of Ipetumodu, Osun State, Raphael, 27, said he had to recruit his co-travelers, Adeyemi and Oyewole into the Syndicate in order to raise money to pursue his dream of becoming a music star, having dropped out of school.

He confessed to have made about N2.5million from the various scams from which he bought a car, Honda Accord (EOD) with registration number EKY437EA, and a Phantom 5 phone.

Adeyemi and Oyewole who hail from Ondo and Ibadan respectively, also confessed to be members of the Syndicate.

Aside being part of the auction scam, Adeyemi, 27, stated that he was also into romance scam and had fleeced some unsuspecting victims of their money, the latest being $250 that he got from an Australian.

On his part, Oyewole, 31, confessed that he collects their proceeds through his account domiciled in one of the new generation banks. According to him, his share in the latest ‘deal’ was N247,000 which was ten percent of the sum realised.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Source: Vanguard

