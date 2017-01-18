Enugu Recruits 1,000 Teachers

Chief Ikeje Asogwa, the Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), says the state government has recruited no fewer than 1,000 teachers.

He spoke in Enugu on Tuesday at a prayer rally organised by workers in the state.

Asogwa said that the recruited teachers would work in primary schools across the state.

He said that the successful applicants whose names had been published by ENSUBEB were part of the 2,000 teachers proposed for employment in the state.

Asogwa said that a second list of successful applicants would be ready soon.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi commended organised labour in the state for their wisdom in initiating and sustaining the annual prayer rally.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration appreciated the cordial relationship and solidarity it had with workers in the state.

The governor assured them that their welfare would remain a priority.

He urged residents of the state not to waver in their faith in God and assured them that his administration would continue to implement policies that had positive impact on the people.

“Prayer is certainly the key to our survival in these very turbulent and challenging times.

“For all these, we will continue to give glory, praise and adoration to the Almighty God,” Ugwuanyi said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Igbokwe Chukwuma, said that the workers appreciated the existing cordial relationship with the state government.

He said that the state governor had always engaged them in dialogue whenever issues concerning workers’ welfare arose.

He said that the presence of the governor at the prayer rally was heartwarming, adding that it was a sign of his commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

He said that workers and pensioners in the state were grateful for the prompt payment of salaries they had continued to enjoy since he assumed office.

Igbokwe said that the ongoing employment of teachers was the most appropriate step to tackle the basic problem of primary education in the state.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: