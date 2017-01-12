Everton Snap Up Morgan Schneirdelin For £20m

Premier League side, Everton have opened the chequebook to sign 27-year-old French midfielder, Morgan Schneirdelin for £20m.

Schneidrdelin will be reunited with his former head coach, Ronald Koeman under whom he played at Southampton before leaving to join Manchester United. Schneiderlin signed for United under Louis van Gaal for £25m from Southampton in July 2015 and started 25 Premier League games.

With Mourinho’s arrival, Schneirdelin’s first team playing opportunities were immediately reduced, as he played just four times under the Portuguese coach.

He expressed excitement at joining the Toffees in his first interview.

“Everton is a big club in the history of English football,” Schneiderlin said. “I’ve always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I’ve always liked playing here. I can’t wait to play and to represent this great club.

“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.

“He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.

“We spoke since the time I knew Everton would be interested. I know his ambition and why he came here. He believes in this project and I do, too. We are trying to achieve something here and this is what I am here for. I know the fans have big expectations and we’ll do everything to make them come true.

“When I spoke with the manager and the people in place at Everton I understood immediately that they have a very good project for the future of the football club. I just want to play football. I want to put my print on this club and do everything to get Everton where it belongs.”

