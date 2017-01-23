FA Charge Arsene Wenger With Misconduct

England’s Football Association (FA) has charged Arsenal head coach, Arsene Wenger with misconduct following his side’s encounter with Burnley on Sunday.
A disagreement with the fourth official, Anthony Taylor for the decision to award Burnley’s stoppage-time penalty led to an outburst from Wenger and then the manager shoved the official. He was sent to the stands by Jon Moss. Referee, Jon Moss sent an incident report to the FA after the game and it is safe to assume that Wenger is in for some heavy punishment.
An FA statement said,
Arsene Wenger has been charged for misconduct following Arsenal’s game against Burnley on Sunday [22 January 2017].
It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.
He has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge.