FA Charge Arsene Wenger With Misconduct

England’s Football Association (FA) has charged Arsenal head coach, Arsene Wenger with misconduct following his side’s encounter with Burnley on Sunday.

A disagreement with the fourth official, Anthony Taylor for the decision to award Burnley’s stoppage-time penalty led to an outburst from Wenger and then the manager shoved the official. He was sent to the stands by Jon Moss. Referee, Jon Moss sent an incident report to the FA after the game and it is safe to assume that Wenger is in for some heavy punishment.

An FA statement said,

