A Fake Prophet Deceived Me To Marry Her, Please Annul The Marriage – Man Tells Court

One Ilesanmi Samuel is seeking for the disso­lution of his marriage at an Agege Customary Court sitting in Lagos State on the grounds that he was tricked by a fake prophet to marry his wife, Ilesanmi Comfort.

He said his union to her had resulted in serious prob­lems, adding that he is not in love with her.

Speaking before the President of the court, Mr. Williams Phil­ips, the complainant said, “I was forced to marry Comfort by a fake prophet at a church where I once served as an assistant pas­tor.

“Comfort and I met for just two weeks before our wedding. It was when we started living as husband and wife that Comfort showed her true colour.

“Whenever I tried to tell her that her behaviour was wrong, she would grab my shirt and start shouting.

“Before her sudden change and cruel attitude, I prayed and God revealed to me that Com­fort wasn’t my wife. I chose wrongly. I can’t find peace in my house.

“I don’t love her anymore. I don’t want this to tarnish my ministry and my reputation as a pastor. That’s why I decided to file a divorce. I think the divorce would bring peace to my minis­try,” he said.

On her part, Comfort denied the allegations. She stressed that the root of their marital prob­lem was that Samuel wanted to use her to raise his children.

Comfort said: “After Samuel lost his wife and married me, I started taking care of his children. Samuel and I didn’t have any form of quarrel. I was shocked this morning when I saw divorce summon from Agege Customary Court.”

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: