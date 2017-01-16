Fans Troll Paul Pogba Over Lacklustre Performance Against Liverpool

The world’s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba is once again a subject of various trolls on social media.

The French footballer has come under criticism over his poor performance against Liverpool on Sunday in an English Premier League tie.

The 23-year-old gifted a penalty to the Merseyside after he handled a cross from a corner kick, in which James Milner calmly converted to goal.

Apart from that, he was displaced several times from the ball and fans were not keen to such performance as they expect better, regarding the transfer fee his signing from Juventus commanded.

Here are a few posts:

Last night there were no pogpass, poggoal or pogwin just pogbarai #Pogba — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) January 16, 2017

If Diego Costa had done what Paul #Pogba did to Henderson, he'd be on CNN being linked to ISIS and Al-Quaeda. — Mohamed ELNneny (@ElNnenyM) January 15, 2017

18 year old right back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, completed more passes, dribbles and created more chances than Pogba today. [@AnfieldExpress] pic.twitter.com/C4nJaFj5x9 — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) January 15, 2017

