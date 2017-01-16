Monday , 16 January 2017
Fans Troll Paul Pogba Over Lacklustre Performance Against Liverpool

Yinka Agunbiade 3 hours ago

The world’s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba is once again a subject of various trolls on social media.

The French footballer has come under criticism over his poor performance against Liverpool on Sunday in an English Premier League tie.

The 23-year-old gifted a penalty to the Merseyside after he handled a cross from a corner kick, in which James Milner calmly converted to goal.

Apart from that, he was displaced several times from the ball and fans were not keen to such performance as they expect better, regarding the transfer fee his signing from Juventus commanded.



