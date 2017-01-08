Fayose Cautions Fg Against Meddling In Churches’ Affairs

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has cautioned the federal government against meddling in the administration and affairs of churches in the country.

This came as his wife, Feyisetan expressed confidence that her husband will conclude his four years and assumed a higher political position in no distance future.

The governor, who criticized the federal government over a recent law, it allegedly introduced said that the government must thread softly on this path to avoid tragedy of monumental proportion .

The proposed Federal Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2015 was believed to have necessitated the retirement of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye with the likes of Pastor Williams Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel and other Church founders expected to follow suit.

The couple spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday during thanksgiving service held at the Government House chapel, to mark the the 53rd birthday of the first lady of the state, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose.

According to him, “There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you face the church of God, you will fail. The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government. Somebody must tell them, there are certain things you don’t do. They are going from frying pan to fire.

This government wants to subdue the church, God will subdue them. They are ridiculing leaders of the church, God will rubbish them. The same church they had deceived to get power, they are saying that we now have the ring, who will remove it from our hand, the Lord will cut off the hand that wears the ring.

APC is behaving in this way, But God is the creator of the ring and the hand, God will amputate the hand.

Ayo Fayose is anointed of God.

I have warned and I’m still warning, take your hands away from the administration of churches, you are killing Christians, The Lord will rise against you. By rising against the church, this government has failed. As anyone that rises against God will fail. By using Laws against the church, they have started to crumble.

” Christians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna and noble men cannot talk because of fear of incarceration. Remember you are here today, tomorrow you would not be here again. We must condemn what is happening here today, ” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs. Fayose who revealed that she stopped praying to God to remove her husband’s heart from politics when God revealed to her in 2016 that He needed him (Fayose) in Nigeria said: “The Lord will reward, He will stand by you. You are going higher and I’ll be beside. I’ll still remain the same person. God has said it and it will never fail.

” When I was praying to God to remove politics in my husband’s heart. God told me in 2006. He said leave that man, I need him in Nigeria. I ask when and how and when but he said don’t ask me. But I’s taking him higher. God indeed is really watching over me. I want to be praising God and to be watching my enemies falling, and all haters of Fayose and his govt falling.

“Note this, I prophesize this year that many things, governments, kingdoms, conspiracies will be torn tear so many things this year, because of Ekiti State and Fayose, be on God’s side so that you’ll not be torn

Source: Leadership

