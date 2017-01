Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti paid a visit to a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. The Afrobeat musician posted on Twitter with the caption, ‘Went to Maiduguri with IRC to c the IDP camps 4myself and create more awareness .Tried 2 put a smile on the faces of the children in d camps’

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: